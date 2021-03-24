Russia, Greece committed to comprehensive development of relations, says Russian PM

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Greece will develop comprehensively on modern innovative principles, taking into account the sincere affinity of the peoples in both countries with each other, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We agreed to continue work on improving the bilateral legal framework. Agreements in key areas, such as healthcare, communications and information technology are on the agenda," he said following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Our talks demonstrated a common attitude towards the comprehensive development of relations between Russia and Greece," Mishustin noted. "We will do that on a modern innovative basis, taking into account the historical experience and our people’s sincere affinity with each other."

The Russian prime minister thanked his Greek counterpart and the Greek leadership "for the hospitality and cordial welcome of the Russian delegation.".