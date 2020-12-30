{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hainan sums up social and economic development in 2020

HAIKOU, December 30. /TASS/. On the eve of the upcoming 2021, the Island of Hainan has summed up the main results of socio-economic development over the past 12 months. Key events in the region were published as a photo gallery by the province's leading newspaper "Hainan Daily".

"The year 2020 was not an easy year: its beginning was marked for Hainan by the fight against the pandemic, followed by measures to restore production and other economic activity," observers of the publication note. "In the middle of the year, the authorities published the General Program for Hainan's Free Trade Port and began to implement new strategic measures".

At the end of 2020, as the newspaper notes, there were no less significant changes. For example, the launch from the Wenchang cosmodrome of the newest Chinese launch vehicle Changzheng-8 and the Change-5 unmanned reentry vehicle, as well as the Third Hainan International Film Festival.

Cruise vacation

The first significant event for the island in 2020 was the opening of a cruise route from Sanya to Vietnam with a tour of Halong Bay and the resort town of Danang in the central part of the Indochina Peninsula. The transportation of tourists was provided by such liners as Costa neoRomantica with a displacement of about 57,000 tonnes, capable of organizing the transportation of about 1,800 passengers at a time.

However, in the future, due to the pandemic, Hainan's tourism hit pause in this direction. Cruises resumed only 11 months later: now those willing are offered to make a sea voyage in the waters of the South China Sea, visiting the Xisha archipelago (Paracel Islands). The resumption of cruise travel is expected to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry, which in China has been hit by the pandemic more than any other industry. 

Fight against the coronavirus

The most intense fight against the epidemic on Hainan unfolded in January-February. The authorities took the toughest and effective measures, quickly containing local outbreaks of this dangerous infectious disease. At the same time, the provincial administration actively helped other regions of China, primarily the city of Wuhan, where a new type of coronavirus was first recorded.

The right strategy of the Hainan authorities helped to completely stabilize the situation on the island by March. According to statistics, since February 20, there has not been a single local case of infection, which allowed to launch the process of rapid economic recovery.

At the end of February, the Hainan government began to strengthen and build up foreign economic ties. Special attention was paid to the development of twin city relations with cities of other countries. Amid the difficult epidemic situation in the world, the island constantly provided them with active support. Thus, from March to May alone, the province sent abroad medical equipment, hundreds of thousands of masks and other materials to 23 states, with the cities of which this southern China region has close friendly relations.

Restoration of educational and work processes

In April, Hainan schoolchildren returned to classes, continuing their studies after a forced break. At the same time, the authorities continued to work on solving a number of social development tasks, in particular, on environmental protection. Among the important steps, the local news outlet mentions measures to improve the environment in Haikou's new Jiangdong District. This project was launched in April and is expected to be completed in the coming 2021.

Moreover, the government continued to implement a whole package of measures to improve soil quality, optimize water and air resources. Hainan has been particularly successful in the area of ​​waste disposal over the recent months. In July, Sanya introduced a smart waste classification system, and since August, all government agencies, educational institutions, hospitals, large shopping malls and markets, as well as many residential areas have joined the self-sorting program for expired or broken goods before they go to dumps.

An important innovation was the introduction from December 1 of a ban on disposable products made of non-degradable plastic island-wide. 

Trade and economy 

A major event took place in Hainan on June 1, when the provincial leadership announced the region's development strategy for the coming years. Infrastructure construction was announced as one of the key areas for growth, as before. Around this time, a notable achievement was the expansion of Meilan International Airport in Haikou, which announced the successful testing of a new runway.

The province also made a big breakthrough in promoting sales in the local duty free stores in the offshore zone, which have sold goods worth more than 31.58 billion yuan (about $ 4.82 billion) since the beginning of the year. Five new duty free shops are already opening on the island, three in Sanya and two in Haikou, the local authorities said.

With the release of Hainan Free Trade Port's General Program, 16 key development zones were established in 11 different areas of the province in early June. All these innovations took place with the direct participation of the provincial administration's top officials, who made a number of visits to learn more about the situation on the ground.

The special customs zone of the Yangpu port on the west coast of the island also played an important role in the economic development of Hainan in 2020. There, at the end of September, a transcontinental container route to Oceania and Australia was opened. 

Technology and innovation

According to the local authorities, the main topics in Hainan's scientific life were such events as the expedition of the research vessel "Tanso-1" with the deep-water bathyscaphe Fendouzhe ("Fighter") on board to the most powerful tectonic fault on our planet — the Mariana Trench. In addition, the Wenchang cosmodrome has successfully launched the latest satellites and spacecraft for Moon and Mars exploration.

In August, the Hainan administration published the Smart Hainan 2020-2025 Island Innovation Development Program, under which the province will soon be implementing more than 30 infrastructure projects aimed at developing fifth-generation 5G communications networks, the Internet of Things and information and communications services.

Culture and sports

In November, Hainan hosted the Twenty-First International Tourism Carnival, organized to better unleash the tourism potential of the Belt and Road Initiative and use interagency mechanisms to promote new products that are in high demand among tourists. This event was complemented by the Third Hainan International Film Festival, which started in early December and lasted for a week.

Over the past month, the province has hosted many cultural and recreational activities, including a beer festival that will wrap up in January 2021.

Hainan free trade port 

On June 1, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published the General Development Program for Hainan's Free Trade Port, according to which an effective mechanism to stimulate sustainable and long-term growth should be finally formed in Hainan by 2025. It is expected that thanks to new methods, many of which are being introduced in China for the first time, the province will be able to fulfill a number of key socio-economic tasks necessary to form a powerful financial and economic center in the country’s south. It is assumed that by 2035 both the economic and innovative potential of this region will be maximized, and it will become one of the most attractive places for international investors. 

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors.

It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.

Tags
Hainan
Belarus receives first tranche of Russian state loan
Money was received in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Belarus on provision of the state financial loan to Belarus, concluded on December 21, 2020
Read more
No allergic reactions from Sputnik V vaccine recorded — developer
About 700,000 Russians have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V
Read more
Russian prison authority threatens to revoke Navalny’s suspended sentence
On December 28, Navalny was notified that he must visit the inspectorate
Read more
Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time
In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition
Read more
Belligerent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass cause concern, Lavrov says
On December 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Kiev won’t surrender Crimea and Donbass
Read more
Nothing but rumors: Kremlin rebuffs guessing game on Putin’s possible 'successors’
The Kremlin spokesman commented on the recent remarks by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had named possible future leaders of Russia
Read more
Russia’s constellation of civilian satellites now has 99 spacecraft
They are used for social, economic and scientific purposes, as well for research and navigation, the space official said
Read more
Russia may develop analogue of Trump’s coronavirus treatment by end of 2021
The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is also working on developing a vaccine that will simultaneously protect against the novel coronavirus and the flu, Center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg said
Read more
Gas supplies to China to be 59.7-80.6% above contract at year-end — Gazprom
The deliveries via the Power of Siberia from the pipeline's launch until mid-December of this year amounted to about 3.8 bln cubic meters
Read more
Second experimental Tupolev-160M undergoes ground testing
At the beginning of November 2020, the first fundamentally upgraded strategic bomber Tupolev-160M, equipped with new engines NK-32-02 took off from the airfield of the Gorbunov aircraft plant in Kazan
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Read more
NATO’s activity near Russian borders may cause major incidents - deputy defense minister
Alexander Fomin stressed that he would strongly advise one and all to refrain from trying to treat Russia from the position of strength, contrary to calls by Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer in the Bundestag
Read more
Russian dubbed ‘world’s heaviest boy’ by Guinness dies aged 21
The cause of his death has not been revealed
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy
The corvette will soon be relocated to the Pacific Fleet to the place of its permanent operation, according to Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov
Read more
Kremlin slams sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as ‘cowboy’ attack
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the work on the gas pipeline was underway and this project was about to be completed
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to double nuclear-powered sub’s strike capabilities after upgrade
The nuclear-powered sub is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet in late 2023, the source in the industry specified
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out nuclear-powered Akula-class sub after upgrade
Project 971 submarines carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles after their upgrade
Read more
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin before trials are over
Armata is a heavy tracked universal platform to carry various hardware, including T-14 tanks and T-15 infantry fighting vehicles
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out US might revise its stance on New START
Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin stressed that the United States had for a long time pushed ahead with a policy of building up its military potential
Read more
Russia, US uncover criminal network smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia, Europe
At least 330 kg were confiscated
Read more
Russia won’t test Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s combination, developer says
Russia will use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its original form, Alexander Gintsburg stressed
Read more
Zelensky’s statements about Great Patriotic War were a mistake, Peskov said
During his visit to Poland in January 2020 Zelensky blamed World War II on the Soviet Union alongside Nazi Germany
Read more
Moscow expands blacklist of Britons banned from entering Russia
The move is taken in retaliation for the recent restrictions on a number of Russian officials by the British authorities
Read more
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Read more
Source says 17 sailors from Russian boat that sank in Barents Sea believed to be dead
According to the preliminary data, there are no survivors apart from two rescued sailors, the source said
Read more
Two law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Russia’s Grozny
The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated
Read more
Fate of world’s sole orbiter may be decided early next year — Russian deputy PM
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the space agency was monitoring the state of the International Space Station but generally it is early to retire it, even though some modules are operating beyond their service life
Read more
Putin’s Covid vaccine delay doesn’t undermine trust in Russian vaccine, Kremlin says
Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin can soon announce his vaccination
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons
A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation
Read more
Russian military suspends vehicle escort on Syrian motorway due to escalated tensions
According to the Russian military official, units of the Russian military police are fulfilling objectives on observation posts in the province of Raqqa along with Syrian military officers
Read more
Poland enters three-week nationwide lockdown
According to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski such measures are necessary in order to avoid the third wave of the epidemic
Read more
Karina Tsurkan, sentenced for espionage, does not count on exchange — lawyer
According to the prosecution, the EX-Inter RAO CEO transferred information about Russian supply of electric energy to Ukraine to Moldovan intelligence
Read more
‘I don’t trust Western vaccines’: Ex-Moldovan leader set for Russia’s Sputnik V jab only
Igor Dodon noted that the coronavirus situation in Moldova was worse than in Russia as far as the number of infections per 100,000 people is concerned
Read more
Russia declares Bulgarian military attache’s aide persona non-grata
The Foreign Ministry ordered Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov to leave Russia within 72 hours
Read more
‘No veil of secrecy’: Putin’s life not shrouded in mystery, assures Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president expects people to be receptive and understanding about his privacy
Read more
Artificial intelligence generates question to Putin regarding AI becoming president
The artificial neural network gpt-3 can even write journalist stories, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told TASS
Read more
What hysteria? Putin couldn’t care less about Navalny’s new criminal case, Kremlin assures
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed speculation that criminal cases against blogger Alexey Navalny were political
Read more
Pharmaceutical company requests permission for Sputnik V trials in Brazil
Brazil's national sanitary watchdog Anvisa will analyze the research protocol within 72 hours
Read more
Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown
By signing this document, Trump effectively agreed to direct payments to citizens through the economic stimulus package of just $600, which he previously called into question
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria, says Kremlin
The parties also discussed the current issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres
Read more
Russian Navy to operate 7 Antey-class submarines by late 2023
Six Project 949A nuclear-powered submarines will get repaired based on their technical condition while the nuclear-powered sub Irkutsk will be modernized under the Project 949AM, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate on its way home after Mediterranean deployment
During its transit in the Black Sea, the frigate’s crew will practice a set of tasks, following which it will enter the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base of Sevastopol, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Combination of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca to protect from COVID-19 for 2 years — scientist
Restrictions due to the coronavirus will possibly be lifted by November 2021, according to the Sputnik V developer
Read more
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, according to the DPA news agency
Read more
Press review: Is Russia at risk from new COVID strain and nixed India summit causes furor
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 28th
Read more
Russia blacklists top German intelligence officials
According to the Foreign Ministry, the move was taken in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the alleged "Russian trace" in a cyberattack on the Bundestag’s computer system in 2015
Read more
Former Russian monk detained after taking control of Urals monastery - source
Father Sergiy was detained after posting a video on YouTube encouraging his followers "to die for Russia"
Read more
Intra-Ukrainian conflict is ever harder to settle, Peskov says
Kiev’s passiveness in implementing the adopted decisions is clear to the naked eye in Paris and in Berlin, Russian presidential spokesman warned
Read more