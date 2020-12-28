Presidents of Russia and China to interact in energy projects implementation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the stance of deepening interaction in all areas, including implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector, in the conversation with President of China Xi Jinping, the Kremlin’s press service said after the telephone conversation.

"Considering the 20th anniversary of signing the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, the mutual commitment was confirmed to further deepen interaction across all areas, including implementation of large-scale projects in the sphere of energy and industrial cooperation," the Kremlin says.

The Russian leader also expressed readiness "to more actively coordinate steps at the international stage, for the sake of supporting peace and stability on a global and regional scale." The parties noted with satisfaction the efficient joint efforts of relevant authorities of both countries in the coronavirus infection control. "Importance of cooperation in vaccine development and production was highlighted," the Kremlin said.