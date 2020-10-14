Russia not going to capitalize on US-China rift, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia is committed to a pragmatic stance in relations with the United States and China and is not going to distance itself from either side for the sake of some intrigues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva radio stations.

"I don’t see any reasons why we should distance ourselves from anyone," Lavrov said answering a question on whether Russia could take advantage of the US-China contradiction.

In particular, Lavrov noted that Moscow was not planning to maneuver towards the US-led anti-Chinese coalition for the sake of deriving any benefits. "It would be silly to distance ourselves from any agreements that we view as mutually beneficial and workable. And distancing ourselves from these agreements - in this case with China - just to show that we can also spin intrigues - why should we do this? This is to our detriment," Lavrov stressed.