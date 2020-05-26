Kremlin chides war of words between US, China

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin calls on the United States and China for cooperation as their exchange of accusatory rhetoric looks appalling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the light of common efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it looks unpleasant," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday when asked to comment on the Washington-Beijing spat.

"Naturally, we would prefer to see interaction, cooperation and mutual assistance instead of these exchanges," he said, adding that Russia is guided by these principles in its bilateral relations with both China and the United States.