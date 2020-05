MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The second shipment of US-manufactured ventilators will be delivered to Russia next week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Thursday.

"Today, a special American flight with ventilators onboard arrives in Moscow," she said. "The Pirogov [National Medical and Surgical] Center will receive the 50 ventilators we are getting today as well as the expected shipment arriving next week."