Brent oil price drops below $40 per barrel, first time since June 25

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The cost of a November futures contract for Brent crude oil on the London ICE Exchange fell by 4.9% to $39.96 per barrel, according to the data of the site at 4:36 pm Moscow time.

The last time Brent crude price was below $40 per barrel on June 25 this year.

As of 4:41 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent oil fell by 5.3 to $39.77 per barrel.

At 4:45 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent oil was at $39.87 per barrel (-5.1%). In turn, the price of WTI oil fell by 7.15% to $37.28 per barrel.