Impossible to make Moscow restricted-area city, says mayor

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is afraid of coronavirus cases imported from outside of the city, since it is impossible to make Moscow a city of restricted access anyway, he said Friday.

"We are not afraid that someone can bring something to us, Moscow is the biggest national transport hub. Millions of people constantly travel here for work, leave, go on business trips or holidays. It is not possible to turn Moscow into a closed-down city," he noted.

He also expressed confidence in revival of domestic tourism, as foreign destinations are currently closed for tourists.

"We can see it in flows of tourists to Crimea, Sevastopol, Sochi, Krasnodar Region and even Siberia. This is a great chance for the Russian tourist industry to mature and realize its advantages and capabilities," Sobyanin added.

The spread of coronavirus in Moscow has significantly slowed down in the last few weeks, the number of newly identified infections in the city is commensurate with figures from early April. At the same time, some other Russian regions are still reporting worrying numbers.

