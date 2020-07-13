Kursk region’s district police chief charged with high treason, says source

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has brought high treason charges against former Kursk region’s district police chief, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Borzenkov, born in 1981, former chief of a district department of the Russian interior ministry’s Kursk region directorate, was detained on June 22 as part of a high treason criminal case (article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code) and placed under arrested for two months.

"Borzenkov has been charged with a crime under article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason)," the source said, giving no further details.

After Borzenkov’s detention, a FSB spokesman told TASS citing intelligence data that the man "was lured into confidential cooperation by a division of the Ukrainian Security Service and has been collecting top-secret information in the interests of a foreign special service."

The man was placed on leave for the period of investigation to be later dismissed from police.