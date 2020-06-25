Krasnoyarsk fish farm plans to breed valuable species

KRASNOYARSK, June 23. /TASS/. A fish farm, which will be built in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north, will breed valuable species: omul, white salmon and whitefish, the region’s Minister of Ecology Pavel Korchashkin told TASS.

On June 19, Head of Russia’s Fisheries Agency Ilya Shestakov at a meeting on consequences from the oil spill near Norilsk, which was chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said about necessary construction of two fish farms, as the existing farms’ capacities are not sufficient. Nornickel’s President Vladimir Potanin in his turn told reporters the company would undertake implementation of such projects.

"Since we have banned fishing the main bio resources (omul, white salmon, whitefish), the farm could focus on these species <…> Such a plant will favor recovery and bigger reserves of valuable fish in the Yenisei’s basin," the official said.

The Fisheries Agency and Nornickel signed in summer, 2019, an agreement on construction of a fish farm in Dudinka.