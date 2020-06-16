German authorities should protect Nord Stream 2 against US sanctions — Industry Committee

BERLIN, June 16. /TASS/. The German business expects that the government of Germany and the European Commission will protect European companies involved in implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project from US sanctions, said Michael Harms, the Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

Germany, EU should mull response to US measures on Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official

"We expect reliable protection of European and German companies against extraterritorial sanctions from the government of Germany and the EU," Harms said. This is the issue of legal and investment security, he noted. "It is absolutely clear that the energy issues should be resolved in Europe in accordance with European laws; this should not be done by US representatives," he said.

It was reported earlier that US senators, including Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen and John Barrasso introduced a bill expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the Senate.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages construction of two gas pipeline strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date.