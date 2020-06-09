Crimea to start hosting tourists from other regions starting July 1

SIMFEROPOL, June 9. /TASS/. Crimea will lift restrictions on hosting tourists from other Russian regions starting July 1, the republic’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his VK page on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Askyonov said that since June 15 Crimea would fully lift the lockdown and visitors from other Russian regions would not face a two-week quarantine in medical facilities.

"Starting July 1, Russian citizens will be able to come to the Crimean Republic for a vacation as part of tourism among federal subjects. Hotels and other facilities for collective accommodation may start selling holiday packages today. The respective decree will be published today on the portal of the Crimean Republic’s government," Aksyonov wrote.