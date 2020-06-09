Crimea to start hosting tourists from other regions starting July 1

SIMFEROPOL, June 9. /TASS/. Crimea will lift restrictions on hosting tourists from other Russian regions starting July 1, the republic’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his VK page on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Askyonov said that since June 15 Crimea would fully lift the lockdown and visitors from other Russian regions would not face a two-week quarantine in medical facilities.
"Starting July 1, Russian citizens will be able to come to the Crimean Republic for a vacation as part of tourism among federal subjects. Hotels and other facilities for collective accommodation may start selling holiday packages today. The respective decree will be published today on the portal of the Crimean Republic’s government," Aksyonov wrote.
The Crimean leader highlighted the need for precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic. He earlier announced the start of the holiday season in the region since June 15, but said only the residents of the Black Sea peninsula were allowed to go to the resorts. According to the Crimean Ministry of Tourism, 45 health resorts and hotels will resume work by this date.
Crimea has been setting records in terms of attracting tourists: in 2018 some 6.8 mln people visited the peninsula, and in 2019 nearly 7.4 mln tourists came there. This year the republic has lost between 1 mln and 2 mln tourists over the pandemic, according to various estimates.