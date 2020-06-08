Russia’s Transport Ministry believes it is too early for resuming international flights

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. It is too early to talk about resuming international flights, this issue will become relevant after safe domestic air travel is ensured, press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport told reporters on Monday.

"It is too early to set a date for resuming international flights by Russian airlines. Of course, in the future, flights from Russia to other countries will be resumed. However, other tasks need to be solved first. We can talk about resuming international flights when we see results of the transport and tourism industry ensuring safe travel of Russians to vacation spots within our country," the press service said.

The Ministry of Transport noted that now it is necessary "to gradually set up air transportation within the country in compliance with all measures to counter the spread of COVID-19".