US authorities to limit US investment into Chinese companies — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. The US administration will take measures to limit US investment into certain Chinese companies, US President Donald Trump said in a speech aired by the White House on Friday.

According to the US leader, in order to protect US investors and the country’s financial system, he instructed a special working group to review "differing practices of Chinese companies listed on US markets."

"Investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to the hidden and undue risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules," he said, adding that US citizens are entitled to "fairness and transparencies."

As the US-Chinese were deteriorating, the US government took a series of measures to reduce the role of Chinese companies in US high-tech industries.