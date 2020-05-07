Normalization of economic life requires smooth work of transport companies, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 7. /TASS/. The quick recovery of the economic life will require concerted work of transport companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting on support of the transport industry.

"Quick normalization of economic and business life will largely depend on concerted efforts of transport, logistical companies," he said.

The transport potential will certainly enjoy the demand as the economy enters the growth path, Putin said. "We understand this is inevitable, when the demand for trips and carriage of goods will start recovering," he added.