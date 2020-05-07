Russia’s government to consider third package of economic support measures

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian government will meet on Thursday to review the third package of economic support measures for business and people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting with regional leaders on April 28, President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to prepare such measures, and later Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the draft of this document to be submitted to the government by May 5. According to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, the document will be considered by the Duma on May 8 in priority order.

Earlier, the government has already adopted two packages of measures to support the population and entrepreneurs. Thus, small and medium-sized businesses from the most affected sectors can rely, in particular, on a 6-month deferral of rental and tax payments, excluding VAT, and also receive 12,130 rubles ($162.9) per month per employee for payment of salaries, while keeping at least 90% of employees. This mechanism started working on May 1.

People can receive a deferral of loans and borrowings for six months if their income declines by at least 30%. Those who lost their jobs after March 1 and applied to employment service in April - June will receive unemployment benefits in the maximum amount of 12,130 rubles - minimum wage. Sick pay was also increased - it should be at least at the level of the minimum wage.