OPEC+ participants will contact each other to reconcile positions if necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Participants of OPEC+ deal will contact each other if necessary, but so far there are no decisions on holding such meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have all mechanisms to reconcile positions with our partners in this deal, and proper contacts will be carried out if necessary," he said, answering the question about the possibility of new solutions through OPEC+.

Peskov refrained from any comments about whether new solutions in this area are possible in connection with the situation on the oil market.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s proposal to hold a meeting of the committee on monitoring the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement on May 10 has been "taken into account."

"But so far there have been no decisions or actions taken in this regard," Peskov said.

Earlier the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that President Nicolas Maduro had proposed holding a meeting of the committee on monitoring the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement on May 10. He put forward this initiative during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

On Monday, the price of May WTI oil futures fell to a negative value on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the first time in US history.

By Tuesday noon, the price of a June WTI futures fell below $17 per barrel. The cost of a June Brent crude futures on the ICE Exchange in London fell by 25% compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to $19.17 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 12:12 Moscow time.