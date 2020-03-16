Contacts with oil producers can be promptly agreed upon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not planned meetings with Russian oil producers and leaders of Saudi Arabia but such contacts can be promptly agreed upon if required, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Not planned so far," Peskov said, answering the question whether the Russian leader plans a new meeting with chief executives of Russian energy companies. No contacts with the king or the crown prince of Saudi Arabia are planned either, he noted.

"No, no such plans for the time being," the press secretary said. "Contacts are currently agreed upon fairly quickly and can appear in the schedule if needed," Peskov added.