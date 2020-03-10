Russian billionaires lost $8.8 bln due to oil prices collapse — Forbes

Forbes experts calculated that as of 11:00 am Moscow time the co-owners of Lukoil oil major Vagit Alekperov and Leonid Fedun lost $2.1 bln and $904 mln, respectively, and at that time their fortunes were estimated at $19.9 bln and $8.3 bln.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian billionaires lost a total of $8.81 bln due to a collapse in oil prices and the withdrawal of investors from Russian assets, according to the data published by Forbes .

CEO of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin lost $613 million and as a result his fortune decreased to $25.9 billion.

The fortune of the beneficiaries of independent gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko shrank by $607 mln and $594 mln, respectively.

As of 11:00 am Moscow time, co-owner of Rusal Oleg Deripaska lost $528 million and the state of Alfa Group co-owners Mikhail Fridman and Herman Khan slumped by $472 mln and $ 302 mln, respectively.

According to Forbes Real Time, currently, Vagit Alekperov’s fortune amounts to $17.9 bln and the fortune of Leonid Fedun is $7.5 bln. Vladimir Potanin’s fortune is $25 bln, Leonid Mikhelson’s wealth is $20.1 bln, Gennady Timchenko owns $17.1 bln. Oleg Deripaska’s fortune is estimated at $3.2 bln, Mikhail Fridman’s fortune is $14.4 bln, Herman Kahn owns $ 9.3 bln.