Reporters will not be present at OPEC+ meeting due to coronavirus

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The OPEC Secretariat made a decision to limit access for press and TV to the meeting. Reporters will also have no access to the Secretariat building on March 5-6, when OPEC and non-OPEC countries will discuss the oil production limiting deal, three sources in the Organization told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will regrettably have to limit access for all mass media. These are security measures in view of the coronavirus," one of the sources said. The decision was made "after consultations with healthcare authorities," two other sources added.