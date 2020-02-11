Haikou authorities introduce new work schedule amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, February 11. /TASS/. Haikou authorities in the province of Hainan adopted a set of rules for companies to work amid coronavirus outbreak in China, www.hinews.cn reported.

The city office for commerce and local committee for healthcare issued a joint statement where they urged local companies to follow the new rules in oeder to minimize risks amid the epidemic (supermarkets, farmer's markets, restaurants, hotels, barbershops, logistics stations and gas stations).

The authorities call on the business to switch to online client service, in particular, to use online-order system and home delivery. They state that clients should not gather in places where they cannot keep a distance of at least one meter from each other. The customers need to wear medical face masks.

All companies working with clients are obliged to desinfect their equipment and premises.

The employees must check the body temperature of customers before entering the premises and record the results. In conformity with the new rules, central air conditioning systems are now banned.

The statement issued by the city authorities indicates that all enterprises that have taken the necessary sanitary measures can resume their work.