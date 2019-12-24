Alrosa clinches first direct deal with Graff by selling yellow diamond Firebird

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian diamond producer Alrosa has sold the yellow diamond Firebird from The Spectacle collection weighing 20.69 carats to Graff Diamonds, the world-renowned hi-end jewelry brand, the Russian company said in a press release.

"This is the first direct purchase of Graff made without intermediaries, and we hope that it will be the beginning of a new phase of our work," Alrosa CEO Sergei Ivanov said as quoted by the press release. The company does not disclose the final price of the stone.

The diamond is a part of The Spectacle unique diamonds collection, dedicated to the Russian ballet. It got its name after Firebird, the legendary ballet, premiered in 1910 at the Grand Opera in Paris. The ballet was the first of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes productions to have an all-original score composed.