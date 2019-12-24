Alrosa clinches first direct deal with Graff by selling yellow diamond Firebird

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian diamond producer Alrosa has sold the yellow diamond Firebird from The Spectacle collection weighing 20.69 carats to Graff Diamonds, the world-renowned hi-end jewelry brand, the Russian company said in a press release.
"This is the first direct purchase of Graff made without intermediaries, and we hope that it will be the beginning of a new phase of our work," Alrosa CEO Sergei Ivanov said as quoted by the press release. The company does not disclose the final price of the stone.
The diamond is a part of The Spectacle unique diamonds collection, dedicated to the Russian ballet. It got its name after Firebird, the legendary ballet, premiered in 1910 at the Grand Opera in Paris. The ballet was the first of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes productions to have an all-original score composed.
"Yellow Asscher-cut 20.69 ct diamond was graded by GIA as Fancy Vivid Yellow — VS1 — Excellent polish and symmetry," according to the press release.
The collection also includes a 14.8 ct pink diamond called Spirit of the Rose, which will be the most expensive diamond in Russia, as the company repeatedly informed earlier.
Russia's Alrosa Group is among three largest diamond producers in the world. It accounts for 27% of the global diamond production, mining diamonds on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Arkhangelsk Region and also in Angola. In 2018, Alrosa’s production amounted to 36.7 mln carats, sales revenues totaled $4.5 bln.