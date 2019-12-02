Alrosa sells large diamonds worth $8.6 mln at auction in Israel

According to the company, the auction attracted clients from Israel, who traditionally specialize in large rough diamonds (weighting over 10.8 carats). In total, there were 121 registered participants from Israel, Belgium, India, UAE, Russia, Hong Kong and the US.

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian diamond producer Alrosa has sold special size rough diamonds worth $8.6 mln at an international auction in Israel, the company said in a press release.

"The sales went well and met our expectations, we sold 75% of the offered volume," commented Deputy CEO of Alrosa Evgeny Agureev as quoted by the press release.

Alrosa is a group of Russian diamond producers. The Group is among three largest diamond producers globally, accounting for 27% of diamond production in the world. Alrosa mines diamonds on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Arkhangelsk Region and also in Angola.

In 2018, Alrosa’s production amounted to 36.7 mln carats and sales revenues totaled $4.5 bln.