Russian retailer Wildberries enters Polish market

"They have registered the company, rented a logistics center, hired employees and signed an agreement on legal and accounting services, as well as an agreement with Google on a trading platform," he said. "There is a warehouse, there is product, there is an office, and there are people," Nefedov added.

According to him, in order to bring the company to the Polish market, it was necessary to settle a number of complex customs and tax issues. With the assistance of the Russian Trade Mission in Poland, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Polish national development bank (BGK), and the Industrial Development Agency of Poland, they were resolved.

In addition, large Polish sports clothing company 4F has become one of the leading suppliers for Wildberry - Poland.

Wildberries is an online retailer in the EAEU countries that has been operating on the market for 15 years. The company is present in five countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Wildberries offers over 2.6 mln products, the company has 15,000 partners, including 9,000 - representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. It was reported back in October, that the retailer intended to begin construction of a distribution center in Slovakia in the Q2 2020 and launch an online store.