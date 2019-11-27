Moscow undecided on who will represent Russia at Davos forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet decided who will represent Russia at the 2020 economic forum in Davos, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It’s unclear now," Ushakov said answering a question of who would lead Russia’s delegation at the forum. "We always have at least ministers attending the Davos forum," he noted.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no plans to participate in the next economic forum in Davos so far.

The president plans to have a meeting with World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Putin participated in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos in 2009 as the Russian prime minister. In 2020, the forum will be held on January 21-24.