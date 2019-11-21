Russia’s Kuban presents wines at Chinese expo to boost exports

"Wines from Kuban were presented at an international expo in Shanghai," the statement said. "Business negotiations were held between representatives of wine producers and Chinese distributors," the press service added.

KRASNODAR, November 21. /TASS/. A delegation from Russia’s Krasnodar Region, which included both the authorities and producers, presented wines at an international exhibition in China’s Shanghai for the first time to promote the brand of Russian wines and increase the exports share, press service of the Krasnodar Region’s administration said in a statement on Thursday.

Kuban already exports vegetable oils, ice cream and wines to the Asian producers, though the region is interested in boosting the volumes of wine exports to China, according to the information provided by the region’s department of investment and SMEs development. Moreover, the participation in the expo will help promote the whole brand of Russian wines on the global market, it noted.

Earlier reports said that Russia’s Krasnodar Region initiated the creation of a ‘Russian wine’ brand, which is currently under development.

The Krasnodar Region is Russia’s leading region in terms of wine trade, which is home to one third of all vinelands in the country and where 48% of the Russian wine and 32% of the Russian sparkling wine is produced. The share of the Krasnodar Region in total Russian vinelands equals 30%. In 2019, the Krasnodar Region increased wine exports by 7% compared with 2018, particularly due to starting supplies to five more countries - the UK, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, and Canada.