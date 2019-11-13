Abrau-Dyurso may start selling its brandy by year-end

"Abrau-Dyurso has never had its brandy. We will launch the ‘1870’ brandy, hoping it will appear on store shelves in December [2019]," the top manager said.

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian wine producer Abrau-Dyurso plans to start selling its brandy Abrau Dyurso 1870, produced in cooperation with the Derbent Brandy Distillery, by the end of this year, President of the company Pavel Titov told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

The company also plans to start exporting brandy, Titov informed. "We will try. Brandy has a fairly good demand in Asia; it is often possible to consider regions with a sound Russian diaspora — these are Israel and Germany. We already have active sales on these markets and we will attempt to complement them by brandy," he added.

Abrau-Dyurso announced the start of its cider sales this April, as reported earlier.

The company founded in 1870 is the leading producer of sparkling and still wines in Russia.