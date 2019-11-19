Gazprom completes welding of pipeline in Russia to supply gas to Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Gazprom has completed welding work on the linear part of the gas pipeline to supply gas to Nord Stream 2 on the Russian territory, and is preparing to commission its compressor station, the holding said.

"The welding of the planned linear section of the gas pipeline with a length of about 880 km planned as part of the project for the development of gas transmission capacities in the North-West region at the stretch between Gryazovets to the Slavyanskaya compressor station (CS) has been completed," the company says.

At the compressor station, which is the starting point for Nord Stream 2, commissioning and start-up activities are underway.

Besides that the construction of a complex for the production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas is underway in the vicinity of the Portovaya compressor station.

To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built on more than 80%. The project is to be completed before the end of 2019. Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that after obtaining permission from Denmark to build a section of the pipeline through the territorial waters of that country country, it would take about five weeks to complete the project.