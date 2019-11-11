Lukoil has no plans to participate in Saudi Aramco’s IPO — CEO

ABU DHABI, November 11. /TASS/. Russian oil major Lukoil is not considering buying shares in Saudi Aramco as part of the Saudi company’s IPO, head of the Russian company, Vagit Alekperov, told reporters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Aramco to announce offering price of shares in IPO on December 5

"We are not considering it yet. Neither my fund nor Lukoil are considering investment in shares of Saudi Aramco," he said.

Alekperov explained that "Lukoil is not an institutional investor, but an operating company."

"We invest only in real activities," he concluded.

Ghasha deep-water project in Abu Dhabi

Lukoil is interested in expanding its participation in the Ghasha deep-water project in Abu Dhabi in partnership with ADNOC, the head of the oil major told reporters.

"We are interested in expanding our presence in Abu Dhabi ... Today there is another round [of talks] on the deep-water deposits of Ghasha. We have confirmed that the consortium can apply for the same percentage participation in this project as well," he said.

Alekperov recalled that in order to let Lukoil enter the project, ADNOC for the first time in history reduced its share in it from 65% and ceded 5% to the Russian company.