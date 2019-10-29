{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARCTIC TODAY

17 investors enter into agreement to develop tourism cluster in Krasnoyarsk Region

The total amount of investment will make about $11 million

KRASNOYARSK, October 29. /TASS/. An agreement on the development of the Arctic tourism cluster in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region was signed by 17 companies, the Norilsk Development Agency (NDA) and the regional agency for business development, NDA’s press service said on Tuesday.

Read also
Arctic tourism grows into a fashion trend, says Russian tourism authority

Expectedly, with the cluster's establishment, Norilsk will become a center of cultural, educational, industrial tourism, Dudinka (center of the Taimyr District) — of the event and ethnographic tourism, and the Putorana Plateau — of extreme and ecotourism.

"The agreement is signed by 19 parties, 17 of them are investors: three represent Taimyr, one — Moscow, and all the rest — Norilsk," the press service quoted NDA’s Director Maxim Mironov as saying. "As for the business directions, those are construction of hotels, motels, upgrade of tourism equipment, the cluster’s promotion and additional tourism services."

According to Mironov, the announced investments in 17 projects (they all are initiated by small and medium businesses) make about 700 million rubles ($11 million).

NDA is the coordinator of the cluster’s development. Meanwhile the agency for business development will assist companies in making business plans, marketing research, attracting experts and promoting umbrella brands, NDA’s press service told TASS.

In early 2019, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Head of the Agency for Tourism Yulia Verkhushina told TASS that the region had been working on a plan to boost tourism in the northern districts, where investments — both commercial and budget — were estimated at 4 billion rubles ($62 million).

