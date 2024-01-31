Uralchem’s humanitarian shipment of fertilizers delivered to Nigeria

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Uralchem Group’s humanitarian shipment of fertilizers has been delivered to Nigeria, the company said in a statement.

"Uralchem Group announces that 34,000 tons of potash it has donated to Nigeria has arrived at the country’s port of Onne where it is currently being offloaded," the statement reads.

The shipment to Africa’s most populous country is the group’s fifth humanitarian consignment.

Uralchem has contributed over 134,000 tons of fertilizers to African nations free of charge since late 2022. More than 111,000 tons of the group’s humanitarian shipments have been facilitated by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). WFP has chartered vessels to transport the consignments from European ports and warehouses to Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria. Uralchem has covered the sea freight and other delivery costs.

The group intends to donate around 300,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to developing nations, the statement said.

"We believe that access to food is one of the basic human rights that can and has to be secured by collective action on all levels," Uralchem CEO Dmitry Konyaev was quoted as saying.