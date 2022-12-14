Russia may join UN deal on simplified business in Asia-Pacific region in 2023

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development initiated work on joining the UN Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in the Asia-Pacific region, Director of the Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry Natalia Stapran told TASS.

"The ministry has begun the process of joining the UN Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia. We filed documentation to the government in order for the agreement to be ratified. We anticipate it will be adopted next year, and that Russia will become an active participant in the UN framework agreement by the end of 2023," she said.

She added it is important to respond to the specifics of new regional agreements in a timely manner in order to create favorable trading conditions for Russia in friendly markets.