Kremlin has no information whether ‘Power of Siberia 2’ deal will be finalized at EEF

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information on whether Russia and China will finalize agreements on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), describing it as a "corporate process," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We do not have such information at this stage. This is a corporate process," Peskov said when asked if the Russia-China dialogue on the pipeline construction would continue and yield a final agreement at the forum.

"As you know, this topic was raised during President Putin's recent visit to China. Naturally, discussions will continue at the corporate level. However, whether the deal will be finalized at the forum or not is something I cannot confirm at this moment," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller announced the signing of a legally binding memorandum with China on the construction of the gas pipeline Power of Siberia-2 and the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia Soyuz Vostok.

The main pipeline Power of Siberia-2 is expected to connect gas fields of Western Siberia with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China through the territory of Mongolia. Its design capacity is up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The 11th Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok.