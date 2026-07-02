Security Council urges Belarusians to refrain from traveling to Russian border regions

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich called on Belarusians to refrain from traveling to the Russian border regions after a Ukrainian attack on a bus travelling from Minsk to Anapa.

"The president [of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko] has repeatedly spoken and said: dear Belarusians, refrain from traveling to Russia today, especially to the border regions. Dear compatriots, refrain from traveling today. You are endangering yourself and your loved ones, those who are traveling with you. No one will be able to guarantee your safety on such trips until the special military operation stops," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Volfovich noted that the bus travel was organized by a private operator.

"No bus tour company will be able to guarantee your safety today," he added.