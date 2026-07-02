Lebanon and Syria establish High Committee for Cooperation and Security

BEIRUT, July 2. /TASS/. Lebanon and Syria have established a joint High Committee on Cooperation and Security to replace the Supreme Council for Coordination, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

"The committee's work will be aimed at developing trade and economic ties and establishing mutual understanding in the field of security," Salam told a news conference at the Grand Serail Government Palace after the signing of the document.

"The committee's work will be aimed at developing trade and economic ties and establishing mutual understanding in the field of security," Salam said.

He said that during the talks discussed with Foreign Minister of the Syrian Transitional Government Asaad al-Shaibani "the prospects for integrating the energy systems of the two neighboring countries, improving transport links and simplifying the procedure for moving people across the border."

Al-Shaibani pointed out that Syria takes a balanced position towards all political forces in Lebanon and strives for healthy relations.

"We will take advantage of this historic opportunity in the interests of our peoples," he said. According to him, Damascus will not side with one alliance against another, as it had done in the past.

"As for the issue of the Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, the process of legal coordination is currently underway, within the framework of which we strive to achieve the release of all detainees," al-Shaibani said.

Lebanon holds 2,300 Syrians in its prisons mostly for belonging to radical Islamic organizations and involvement in attacks on Lebanese soldiers in 2013-2017. In March, Lebanon extradited 347 Syrians after completing the legal procedures in each court case.