Minsk looking for oil supply sources alternative to Russia via Ukrainian, Baltic ports

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. Belarus is looking for ways to replace the Russian oil, considering the options of crude supplies from various regions of the world through the ports of Ukraine and the Baltic states, Belneftekhim Deputy Chairwoman Svetlana Gurina said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today newspaper published on Tuesday.

"We have been looking for alternative crude supplies for quite a while. We are considering the possibility of supplies from CIS countries, the Middle East and Africa to our refineries both through Ukrainian ports and through the ports of the Baltic states," she reported.

Transport corridors are clear to the Belarusian side, Gurina claimed, adding though that "the decision will only be made if alternative supplies are economically viable." "I should note though that as the tax maneuver is being implemented and the Russian oil price approaches the global price alternative supplies will become increasingly attractive," she emphasized.

Belarus is looking for crude supplies alternative to those from Russia due to an increase in the oil price amid the ongoing tax maneuver in the Russian oil sector. Belarus insists on compensations for losses from deteriorating terms of oil sales, whereas Russia suggests that integration should be deepened in accordance with the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus signed in 1999. According to the Belarusian Finance Ministry’s estimates, budget losses from implementation of Russia’s tax maneuver will total around $400 mln in 2019.

Russian oil supplies