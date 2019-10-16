En+ Board anticipates dividend payments for 2019, says board chairman

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of En+ Group expects resumption of dividend payments for 2019, the Group’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Lord Gregory Barker, said in an interview with TASS.

"The Board anticipates paying dividends for 2019, taking into account several factors including the macro environment and long-term deleveraging targets at the time," he said.

He also noted that the company is still "committed to the dividend policy announced prior to the IPO" (in 2017).

Earlier, commenting on the group’s financial results for the first half of the year, Lord Barker said that despite the current challenges in the industry, the achieved results allowed the company to expect payment of dividends for 2019.

At the end of Q2 2019, the company's net debt amounted to $11.3 bln (an increase of 2.2% since the end of 2018). At the end of 2018, the board of directors recommended that the annual general meeting should not approve payment of dividends due to the difficulties faced by the company after the introduction of US sanctions against it. The sanctions were lifted in January 2019.

The En + dividend policy approved in 2017 involves the payment of dividends at least once every six months in the amount of 75% of the free cash flow raised by the power generation segment of the group (but not less than $250 mln per year), and 100% of dividend payments received by the group from Rusal.

Ratification of Paris Climate Agreement