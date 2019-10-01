Financing of Russia’s National Projects planned at $38.6 bln in 2023, $35.1 bln in 2024

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The financing of Russia’s National Projects will amount to 2.51 trillion rubles ($38.6 bln) in 2023 and 2.28 trillion rubles ($35.1 bln) in 2024, according to the files to the draft budget.

Budget provisions to finance National Projects will total 1.98 trillion ($30.4 bln) in 2020, 2.22 trillion rubles ($34.1 bln) in 2021, and 2.69 trillion rubles ($41.4 bln) in 2022.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said earlier at the cabinet meeting considering the draft of Main areas of the government’s activities through 2024 that it is planned to allocate over 5.5 trillion rubles ($84.7 bln) for National Projects and the development of infrastructure across the country within three years.