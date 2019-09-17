Russia, China to open offices promoting investment in Far East regions

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and China will open offices promoting investment in Far East regions, the memorandum signed on the outcomes of the talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang informs.

The agreement on mutual opening of offices on attracting and promoting investment was signed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the China Ministry of Commerce.

Both countries’ ministries of agriculture also signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the issues of cooperation.