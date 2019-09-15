China’s economy developing sustainably despite global uncertainties - Premier Li Keqiang

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. China’s economy continues sustainable development in the current year, despite the global uncertainties, Premier of China’s State Council Li Keqiang said in an interview with TASS ahead of his official visit to Moscow on September 16.

"Judging by the first eight months of the current year, China’s economy in general continues smooth and sustainable development," he stressed. "GDP grew by 6.3% in the first six months of 2019 on the same period last year. Key economic indices are meeting the expectations and are staying within a reasonable range."

He noted that after several decades of dynamic development, China’s GDP had reached 13.6 trillion US dollars and accounted for 16% of the global economy in 2018. "The forecast for China’s economic development for the current year is as follows: GDP growth of six to 6.5%, unemployment in cities and villages calculated based on random surveys - about 5.5%, consumer prices growth - at a level of three percent," he said.

"Maintaining accelerated growth rates of more than six percent on the backdrop of the uncertain international situation is quite a difficult task for such a big economy as China," the Chinese premier went on to say. "As for this index, our country remains one of the leaders among the world’s biggest economies."

He praised China’s economy for its "huge stress resistance, potential and possibilities" amidst the sluggish global economic growth and increasing protectionism. He stressed that China’s enormous domestic market ensured sustainable demand and commitment to reforms and the policy of openness would only encourage economic activities.