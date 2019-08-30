Acceleration of Far East development to be topic of Putin’s speech at EEА, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Acceleration of Far East development will be among the key topics in the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"As far as the statement of our leader is concerned, it is provided that he will dwell on plans of expediting socioeconomic development of the Far East, invite investors to be more active in investing into joint projects with the Russian business, present approaches of our country towards deepening of the regional economic integration, and will remark on issues of security and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region," Ushakov said.

"Certainly, principles of free trade based on norms of WTO rules will be indicated and unacceptability of applying various restrictions and sanctions preventing normal trade and economic cooperation will be highlighted," he added.

The plenary session will traditionally become the key event of the forum.