Russia to take part in China's innovation week on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 15. /TASS/. Russia to participate in the All-China innovation week on August 16-18. According to www.hinews.cn, the Week of Ideas will be held at the Haikou International Exhibition Center.

Fourteen more countries in addition to Russia have confirmed their participation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Japan. Representatives of these countries will take part in the forum, speak at the conference, present their projects at the innovative expo. One of the event's tasks is to attract promising young specialists, which is why more than 700 best students will come to Hainan to participate in the forum.

"The main goal of the event is to turn Hainan into an innovative platform focused on the outside world and representing the interests of China on the whole, to use the results of innovative projects throughout the country to develop a free trade zone and port on the island," the organizers noted.

An important part of the upcoming forum will contain an exhibition of innovative tourism products, where on ​​8,000 square meters 10 countries, including Russia, will present their work. The Chinese regions will represent more than 150 companies and individual projects that are going to coordinate with their foreign colleagues in a special section.

Since 2010, the Chinese Innovation Week has been regularly held by the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). Since 2013, Hainan has become the official venue for this comprehensive event serving the promotion of China's leading national brands.