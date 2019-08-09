August 9, /TASS/. OPEC compliance with Vienna agreement equals 119% in July, non-OPEC — 107%, says IEA.
Zelensky says he called Putin to discuss situation in Donbass
Four Ukrainian military were killed in the Donbass operation zone, which Kiev blames on militias of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Countries with US missiles on their territory may become nuclear targets — Russian senator
Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that "those who place missiles automatically and willingly become a nuclear target with several minutes of flight time"
Economic recession in Russia possible in 2019, say experts
Many economists have damped their outlooks for Russia’s economic growth since June 2019
Press review: Russia uneasy over Turkey's anti-Kurd gamble and Kyrgyz tensions boil over
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 8
Kyrgyzstan's ex-President Atambayev surrenders to authorities
The special operation to detain Atambayev lasted for nearly 24 hours
Russian tennis chief: Switching coaches is unlikely to change Sharapova’s play
Last week, Sharapova parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture
According to the Agriculture Ministry, Russia’s food imports dropped by 31.2% in the past five years
Russia’s top brass sets up heliport in Gulf of Finland
The heliport will be able to receive all types of transport and combat helicopters operational in Russia’s Western Military District
Russian, US top military officials have things to discuss, expert says
The Pentagon earlier refused to comment on whether the meeting between the two countries’ delegations in Mongolia would be feasible
Russia calls for lifting Western sanctions against Zimbabwe, says minister
Russia sees potential for nuclear energy cooperation with Zimbabwe, according to the minister
Russia to test next-generation stealth strategic bomber
The deliveries of the PAK DA multirole aircraft to Russia’s Aerospace Force are expected to begin in 2025-2030 after trials
Georgia decries Putin’s meeting with Abkhazian leader as snub at its sovereignty
In 2008, following an armed conflict, Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia, as recognized by Russia
London fears Russian ‘super quiet’ submarines operate unseen in British waters
According to The Telegraph, new Russian submarines allegedly pose a threat to British security by tracking Britain’s fleet, tapping undersea cables and eavesdropping on telecommunication systems
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev detained, his entourage says
Ten people suffered injuries during the operation
Baltic Fleet’s amphibious assault ships repel enemy air attack in Ocean Shield drills
During the naval maneuvers, the warships’ crews employed electronic warfare systems for active and passive jamming
Two Russian anti-submarine warfare planes perform scheduled flight over Pacific
The Tu-142 planes were escorted by a pair of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation
US withdrawal from INF makes nuclear threat as high as during 1962 Cuban crisis — experts
Even after decades of reducing their arsenals, the US and Russia still possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, the experts write
Russia’s latest stealth attack drone to perform several test flights in 2019
Russia’s top brass posted a video of the drone’s debut flight
Venezuelan government refuses to participate in new round of negotiations with opposition
The corresponding document was published on Twitter by the Minister of Communications and Information of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodriguez
Foreign personnel test Russia’s Ratnik combat outfit at International Army Games
The outfits were tailored to the size of the Vietnamese
Putin urges Ukraine’s Zelensky to halt Donbass shelling
The Russian president lashed out at Kiev for causing civilian casualties
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US ambassador's resignation
The US politics did not make it possible to realize the potential of the bilateral ties, the ministry said
Washington and Riyadh agree to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" global oil market
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil in November 2018 after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal
Wildfire area in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region grows to 880,000 hectares overnight
Yesterday the area under flames was smaller
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
S-400 teams strike enemy high-speed missiles in Volga area drills
The teams detected and struck over 30 high-speed targets moving at a speed of about 1,000 m/s at various altitudes by making electronic launches
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev reveals he opened fire at special forces during raid
On August 7, the Kyrgyz special forces attempted to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on the charges of corruption
Trump’s ‘currency manipulator’ attack may spur Russia-China trade toward local currencies
The political course of Beijing and Moscow involves increasing the share of national currencies use in trade, the Chinese expert said
Chinese central bank warns US branding China 'currency manipulator' to hurt global economy
The People’s Bank of China said that "such unilateral behavior of the US undermines the multilateral consensus on key currency issues"
Baltic Fleet’s logistics forces join Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield large-scale drills
The drill will take place on August 1-9
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
China to refocus on Russian market due to trade escalation with US, says minister
China considers Russia a reliable supplier of any products, Maksim Oreshkin said
No evidence proving S-400 systems pose threat to NATO, Erdogan says
He pointed out that Ankara had suggested establishing a joint Turkish-US commission to discuss Washington’s S-400 concerns
Russia's Smetlivy destroyer monitoring USS Porter in Black Sea — defense ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry said that USS Porter entered the Black Sea on August 8
Kyrgyz special forces storm house of ex-President Atambayev
Atambayev's supporters resist the security forces
Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit
Macron promised to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to coordinate this initiative
Press review: US Ambassador to Russia resigns and how the INF's demise affects China
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7
Militants launch rockets at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that the Hmeymim air base is operating in the routine mode, and no injuries or damages were reported
Changing US ambassadors to Russia won’t mend ties, experts say
Today the capabilities of US diplomats in Russia are heavily restricted, an expert told TASS
