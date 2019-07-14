China intends to turn Hainan into an innovative center

HAIKOU, July 14./TASS/. South China's Hainan Province should become an international center, as well as an experimental zone for the development of educational programs. The provisions are included in the plan for the development of education on the island, drafted by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and the provincial government, writes the local portal www.hinews.cn.

The plan provides for coordination between educational and scientific structures in order to create an educational cluster combining industry, education and science, as well as building a platform to promote higher education in the region.

The plan developed by the authorities contains a provision on the need to improve the level and quality of education in the interests of the people, promote basic education and enhance professional education on Hainan, improve the training mechanism for teaching staff, and create a demonstration area for environmental education on the island. The authorities also point out the importance of improving the system of financing educational processes, along with the promotion of international projects.

The plan also draws attention to the importance of strengthening the overall leadership of China's Communist Party in education, optimizing the institutional environment to advance the reform process and openness in this area, and create a modern, innovative education management system. All of the above, the news outlet writes, should boost the island's attractiveness and create the brand “Study on Hainan”, which will increase the number of foreign students studying in the province.