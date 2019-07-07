INNOPROM has worked its way up from regional exhibition to biggest int’l fair - governor

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. INNOPROM has become one of the biggest international industrial fairs thanks to support of the Russian government, Sverdlovsk region governor Yevgeny Kuvaishev said on Sunday at the INNOPROM opening ceremony.

"Over the past ten years, INNOPROM has been creating a new reality, strengthening ties between science and production, promoting the best practices in all spheres of our life - from industry to urbanism and city planning. Active support from the Russian government has helped INNOPROM work its way up from a purely regional project set up to modernize the region’s industry to the biggest international exhibition which has won a reputation of an idea machine and innovation promoter," he said.

According to the governor, INNOPROM attracts leading industry experts, businessmen and researchers, CEOs of biggest concerns and holding companies from all around the world.

"About 50,000 people visit or participate in the exhibition each year. In the past years, more than 500 important agreements were signed on the exhibition’s sidelines. Thanks to it, many promising ideas and plans, science-intensive developments and technologies have become realities of present-day life," Kuvaishev stressed.

The INNOPROM international industrial fair is held in Yekaterinburg from July 8 through 11. Turkey is a partner country of this year’s exhibition. The exhibition was organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade and the government of the Sverdlovsk region. TASS is its general information partner and the press center operator.