Audi to recall 1,325 cars in Russia due to various problems

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. OOO Volkswagen Group Rus, a Russian dealer of Audi, will recall in Russia 1,325 A3, A4, and A5 model cars because of problems in operation of electrical equipment and locking mechanism in the turning module, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Tuesday.

In particular, the recalling campaign will cover 1,323 cars of A3 model sold in 2016-2019. "The reason to recall vehicles is that rear lamps activate only in approximately five seconds after the engine start due to control settings," the regulator says. The in-vehicle network control unit will undergo configuring in these cars.

One Audi A4 and one Audi A5 cars sold from 2017 to 2019 are recalled because the turning tow hitch was mounted in certain cases with a faulty locking mechanism in the turning module.

"This may result in locking failure of the tow hitch when retracted and it is impossible to fully exclude that apparently properly retracted tow hitch may lower during operation," the regulator said. The tow hitch turning module will be checked in these cars.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.