{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Audi to recall 1,325 cars in Russia due to various problems

In particular, the campaign will cover 1,323 A3 cars sold in 2016-2019 vehicles because "rear lamps activate only in approximately five seconds after the engine start due to control settings"

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. OOO Volkswagen Group Rus, a Russian dealer of Audi, will recall in Russia 1,325 A3, A4, and A5 model cars because of problems in operation of electrical equipment and locking mechanism in the turning module, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Tuesday.

In particular, the recalling campaign will cover 1,323 cars of A3 model sold in 2016-2019. "The reason to recall vehicles is that rear lamps activate only in approximately five seconds after the engine start due to control settings," the regulator says. The in-vehicle network control unit will undergo configuring in these cars.

One Audi A4 and one Audi A5 cars sold from 2017 to 2019 are recalled because the turning tow hitch was mounted in certain cases with a faulty locking mechanism in the turning module.

"This may result in locking failure of the tow hitch when retracted and it is impossible to fully exclude that apparently properly retracted tow hitch may lower during operation," the regulator said. The tow hitch turning module will be checked in these cars.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners.

Moscow - St. Petersburg luxury train to change ownership
The TransClassService is currently operating over 150 owned railcars as part of passenger trains of Russian Railways in 16 destinations
Read more
‘Deliberate policy to instigate war’: Russian diplomat castigates US actions against Iran
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was "considering a full range of options" on Iran, including a military response
Read more
Zelensky’s rhetoric on Russia similar to Poroshenko, Kremlin says
The Kremlin assured that Putin will find the right words to say to Zelensky if their meeting takes place
Read more
Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles
The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russian security chief holds talks with Chinese official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev met with member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Guo Shengkun on Monday
Read more
Russia, China can cooperate in cybersecurity, Internet of Things - Deputy PM
Maxim Akimov also added that Russia keep a close eye on "the experience of Chinese colleagues"
Read more
Foreign special services attacking Russian infrastructure management systems, says source
The source pointed out that the efforts are aimed primarily at the transport, banking and energy spheres
Read more
Russia slams new US accusations about nuclear tests as unfounded
These statements can be only considered as "a cover up" for Washington’s steps on leaving the CTBT, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Syrian forces regain control over strategic heights in Hama
Al-Masdar news portal has reported that during the offensive operation the forces defeated terrorists from the Jabhat Al-Nusra
Read more
US increases cyberattacks on Russia’s power grid - New York Times
Washington is doing things at a scale "never contemplated a few years ago", newspaper’s source says
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka may be prepared on the eve of G20 - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if the two presidents meet "on the go" they won’t manage to discuss the whole range of issues on the bilateral agenda
Read more
Slavic Brotherhood 2019 military exercise begins in Serbia
Russia sent 200 paratroopers and equipment from the 76th Guards Air Assault Division
Read more
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman
Read more
No legal grounds to suspend Nord Stream-2 construction - Russian senior security official
The gas pipeline fully complies with international maritime and environmental laws and the Third Energy Package, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov stressed
Read more
Trump denies New York Times’ report on more frequent US cyber-attacks against Russia
The newspaper reported earlier that Washington made more frequent attempts during the last year to introduce malware programs into the Russian energy system
Read more
Press review: NYT 'leak' to pressure Putin-Trump talks and Russia reacts to Hormuz crisis
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, June 17
Read more
Russia calls for abandoning global trade wars - Putin
Russian President emphasized the need starting by protecting the social and humanitarian sector from trade and economic sanctions
Read more
Russian embassy alarmed by London’s plans to shift focus of UK special forces
The embassy said the plan, if implemented, is likely to constitute a breach of the UN Charter
Read more
Moldova Democratic Party confirms its leader Plahotniuc left country
The party’s press service said that he left the country for a couple of days to visit his family
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
Moscow, Beijing develop new initiative on Korean Peninsula
In 2017, Russia and China put forward an initiative, which included a roadmap to resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue
Read more
EU Council voices concerns over security challenges in Black Sea
The Council emphasized "the increasing strategic importance of the Black Sea area for the EU"
Read more
Russia’s state arms exporter delivers combat aircraft worth over $6 bln in 2018
Aircraft and helicopters hold a leading place among products supplied by Rosoboronexport to the world market
Read more
Israel expects Putin's visit in January 2020 — president
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin said he hopes the Russian president will take part in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army
Read more
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
The nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir entered the first stage of the shipbuilders’ trials in late November 2018 and returned to the Sevmash Shipyard early 2019
Read more
China to launch four projects linked with Russia’s Ion Collider
The projects envisage creating new-generation detectors, a superconducting energy storage facility and research in the sphere of superconductivity
Read more
Russia, Cuba sign agreement for upgrading Cuban railways, says deputy prime minister
Read more
Moscow expects new Moldova government to develop relations with Russia - foreign ministry
There are also issues of democratizing domestic policy processes and the country’s social and economic development, Moscow stressed
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
Erdogan says S-400 supplies may begin in first half of July
Turkish President said that there haven’t been any problems
Read more
US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry
Russia’s National Defense Management Centre aded that the US aircraft did not violate Russia’s border
Read more
Embassy blasts Romanian defense chief as reincarnation of notorious American Russia-hater
In his address, the politician alleged that Russia maintains a position of continuous aggression in the Black Sea region, allegedly seeing Romania as a potential target for its offensive
Read more
No unanimity among US intelligence community over claims of nuclear test in Russia —expert
Russia strongly rejected the accusations
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
Russian snowboarding champion Koltsov shot and killed in Los Angeles — media
Russia’s embassy in the United States is probing into the incident
Read more
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
Overnight to June 13, terrorists shelled from artillery weapons an observation point of Turkey’s military forces located near the Jabal Zawiya highland region
Read more
US cyberwar against Russia is hypothetical possibility, says Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "regretting to say that," Russia has repeatedly stated "that the vital areas of our economy are under continuous attacks from abroad"
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet monitors NATO Baltops-2019 drills
According to Russia’s National Defense Control Center, participants of the exercises are practicing radio-suppression of location and navigation systems
Read more
New generation aircraft engine's tests successful
The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects said the engine’s designers used new generation materials with advanced physical and mechanical properties
Read more
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone downed in LPR
A Phantom-type drone was downed by servicemen of the air observation post near Golubovsky in Donbass
Read more
Russia, Belarus agree on about 90% of integration program - minister of economy
The main goal is to develop the road map of integration, Maxim Oreshkin added
Read more
Dodon says sure Moldova will have good relations with Russia under new government
Earlier, he noted that Moldova’s relations with Russia would largely depend on who heads his country’s government
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet cruise missile frigate to take to sea after upgrade
By now, the ship’s crew has been formed, the press office said
Read more
Moscow vows to be ready, if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles
As the high-ranking diplomat stressed, Moscow will not be the first to deploy intermediate-range missiles wherever it may be, until Washington makes this move
Read more
Putin gives Russian ice cream to China’s Xi as birthday present
On June 15, Xi Jinping turned 66
Read more
Russian software will help protect power grids from hackers — ministry
Spokesman for the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Media Yevgeny Novikov said that "informational security of the energy system is one of our priorities"
Read more
France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that France, as a co-chair of G7 stands for keeping the international sanctions against Russia in place
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Relations with Russia crucial for Kazakhstan, president says
Russia and Kazakhstan have a common understanding of the need to boost cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
Read more
Group of former Crimeans file applications for Russian passport under simplified terms
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on providing the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure to several categories of individuals
Read more