Russia ready to continue arms supplies to India — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has excellent military equipment and is ready to continue supplying it to its Indian partners Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"We have very good military equipment. Some of the equipment items are the best in the world, and we're ready to share them with our Indian partners," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He noted that Moscow is satisfied with its cooperation with New Delhi in the military and military-technical spheres, which is based on very rich traditions and has deep roots.

"Cooperation in the military field is a very sensitive sphere, and of course, no one would discuss it publicly and openly. But I would like to ensure you that we have lots of issues to be discussed in this in this context, and all these issues will be also high on the agenda during the visit," Peskov concluded.