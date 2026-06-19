Russian company unveils main advantages of UTS-800 trainer

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian UTS-800 trainer offers a number of advantages over its counterparts, including low operating costs, state-of-the-art technical outfit, and complete technological independence in production, Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, the official spokesperson for the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA), told TASS at the National Security. Belarus 2026 international exhibition.

"Since there is a number of peer aircraft on the global market, ranging from the popular Swiss Pilatus PC-7 and its American 'cousin' Beechcraft T-6 Texan II to, for example, the Czech-Austrian DART-450, we see our strengths as the low cost per flight hour in this class, manufacturability and practice, and technological independence [in production]," she said.

The UTS-800 outperforms its competitors thanks to its fuel-efficient domestically produced VK-800 turboprop engine, which significantly reduces the cost per flight hour, the spokesperson noted. The UTS-800 is a real aircraft with excellent maneuverability, equipped with pilot rescue systems operating from zero altitude and advanced navigation systems, she stressed.

The main advantage of the aircraft is its complete technological independence from foreign suppliers, Zgirovskaya noted. "This ensures stable supplies and service for any customer, especially the customer facing sanctions pressure from the West, which is committed to a long-term and reliable partnership," she added.