Kalashnikov develops improved body armor for assault troops

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has developed an improved assault body armor with additional fragmentation protection modules, the company told TASS.

"The Techinkom Scientific and Production Firm (OOO NPF Techinkom, part of the Kalashnikov Group) has developed an improved body armor/load carriage system – an original, innovative solution. The modernized body armor/load carriage system is available in two versions: a basic version with second-size armor plates, and an assault (heavy-duty) configuration, which offers high modularity – an extended apron, shoulder pads, neck protection (a special collar), shoulder protection, and a telescopic five-point harness. It will also include leg guards, which are currently undergoing testing," the company said in a statement.

The company noted that previous versions of the armor/load carriage system had already been used by military personnel, but the system required improvement. The company now intends to promote its upgraded version, which is made entirely of domestic materials. Techinkom plans to finalize the product by the fall of 2026 and promptly offer the improved armor/load carriage system for sale.