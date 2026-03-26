MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The efficiency of the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod FPV drone has been increased by 5% thanks to the use of new types of fiber optics and cable winding options, the general designer of the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod engineering team told TASS.

"The Vandal’s current upgrading means painstaking work down to the last detail: we are working extensively on new types of fiber optics and winding options, as communication failures remain one of the most dire and costly problems. In adverse weather, they are the most common cause of operators not being able to complete missions. Therefore, any prevented fiber optic damage means a successful flight," the general designer said. According to him, the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod is already "number one among drones in terms of the ratio of successful kills to the total number of sorties," but the latest upgrades "will increase its effectiveness by another 5%," the general designer said.

The specialist noted the significance of this indicator. "At first glance, this isn’t much. But in the logic of military economics, this is a huge figure. Five percent means dozens of preserved drones, hundreds of completed missions, and a significant change in the cost-benefit balance," the general designer emphasized.

The fiber-optic Knyaz Vandal drone was developed by employees at the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center (Novgorod Region). The drone was put into operation in August 2024, after the Ukrainian armed forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The drone can resist electronic warfare and perform various missions.